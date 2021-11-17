Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

DRRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in DURECT by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DURECT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

