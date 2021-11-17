Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 173,348 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 61,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. 171,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,609. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

