Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVE shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

INVE traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 55,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,857. The company has a market capitalization of $518.10 million, a PE ratio of 584.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93. Identiv has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,414 shares of company stock worth $4,248,573 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Identiv by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

