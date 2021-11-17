Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. JELD-WEN posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.47. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.44.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

