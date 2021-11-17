Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

PCRX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.78. 253,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,551. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after purchasing an additional 423,133 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

