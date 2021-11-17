Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report $522.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $503.30 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $430.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 2.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 2.33. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.