Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post $47.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.20 million and the lowest is $46.70 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $48.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $254.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $255.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $304.00 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $309.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.