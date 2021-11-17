Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report $20.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.35 million and the lowest is $19.40 million. ViewRay posted sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $69.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $71.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $95.68 million, with estimates ranging from $91.04 million to $100.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 83.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 529,903 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 39.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,773 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 68.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

