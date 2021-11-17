Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 61.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 89.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $460.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.65. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

