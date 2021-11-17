Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to announce ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

ASPS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 58,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

