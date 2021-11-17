Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce $5.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 million and the highest is $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.57 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCYC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $19,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $23,896,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

