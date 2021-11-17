Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report $34.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $34.48 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $136.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $140.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARE opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

