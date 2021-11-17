Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.15. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of INBK traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $44.42. 42,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $437.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 69.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

