Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.15. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of INBK traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $44.42. 42,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $437.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 69.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

