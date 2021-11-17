Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.94. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,698 shares of company stock valued at $952,412. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,008 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSII traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. 178,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,769. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $907.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

