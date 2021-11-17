Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,561 shares of company stock worth $182,604 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. 39,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

