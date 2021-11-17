Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

PTGX opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,139,000 after acquiring an additional 147,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,695,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,400,000.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

