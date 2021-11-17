Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

PLX stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.51. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $258,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.