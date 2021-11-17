Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Down 0.1%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €80.04 ($94.16) and last traded at €80.58 ($94.80). Approximately 554,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €80.70 ($94.94).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €82.35 and its 200-day moving average is €90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion and a PE ratio of 76.89.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

