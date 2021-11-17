Zano Market Capitalization Reaches $33.40 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $33.40 million and approximately $333,790.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00005072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,438.00 or 0.98459423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.35 or 0.00313654 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.87 or 0.00533185 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001532 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,937,147 coins and its circulating supply is 10,907,647 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

