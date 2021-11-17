ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $5,076.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.00262395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00103107 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00146039 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000141 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

