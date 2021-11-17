ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $34.68 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00223229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,880,425 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

