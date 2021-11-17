Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0064

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 82.1% against the dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $386,163.34 and $16,369.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00220804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.