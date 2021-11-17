Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $358.13

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $358.13 and last traded at $356.20, with a volume of 78194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $353.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,515,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,329 shares of company stock worth $102,348,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $10,749,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

