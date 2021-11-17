ZUSD Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $207,036.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00093002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,306.45 or 1.00430125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.52 or 0.07028555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

