-$0.04 EPS Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,531 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $21,710,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $9,805,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after buying an additional 3,730,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,739,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.43. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

