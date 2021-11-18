-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,072,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIX traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.50. 1,905,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

