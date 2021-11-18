-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AESE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 1,328,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,349. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

