-$0.14 EPS Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.17). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eventbrite by 102.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 107,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 108.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,659 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 309.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 83.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 858,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 542.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 428,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 361,595 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 570,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,000. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

