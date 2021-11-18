$0.15 EPS Expected for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. also reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TKC. VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TKC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 872,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,208. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

