-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $219,970.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,110,141.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,521 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

