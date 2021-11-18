-$0.17 EPS Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). CareCloud posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $117,190. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 81,902 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareCloud by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CareCloud by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in CareCloud by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTBC opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.83.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

