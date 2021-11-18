-$0.27 EPS Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNGX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNGX traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 377,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.