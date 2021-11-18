-$0.27 EPS Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNGX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNGX traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 377,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.