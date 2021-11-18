$0.31 EPS Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,123,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.