-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.26). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventyx Biosciences.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTYX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

VTYX traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,741. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

