-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.21). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolus.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

In related news, Director Vikram Malik sold 26,077 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 36.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolus stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $376.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

