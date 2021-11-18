$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

TSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ TSC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.65. 10,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22. TriState Capital has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.20.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 195.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 62,651 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

