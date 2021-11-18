-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.69). BeyondSpring posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $545.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.02. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

