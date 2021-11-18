-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.04. 185,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

