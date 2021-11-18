-$0.66 EPS Expected for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.67). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS.

ATEX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of ATEX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.36. 58,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,626. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,350 in the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 49.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 70.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

