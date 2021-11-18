$0.82 EPS Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.75. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $995,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.40. 687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.54. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.