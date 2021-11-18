$0.84 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,931,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,340. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $72.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

