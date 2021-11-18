$0.91 EPS Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,291. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

