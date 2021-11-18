0x Price Down 23% This Week (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, 0x has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001872 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $909.59 million and approximately $125.80 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00047306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00220293 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00089101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,496,055 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

