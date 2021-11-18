0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $894,507.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00219965 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00088741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.