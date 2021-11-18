0xcert Market Cap Reaches $801,522.51 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xcert has a total market cap of $801,522.51 and approximately $91,960.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00217293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00085729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006249 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

