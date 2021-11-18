$1.05 EPS Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CRAI opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. CRA International has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 353.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CRA International by 439.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CRA International by 64,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 69.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

