$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.85). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. iQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

IQ stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 211,256 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 99,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Asia LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 325,200 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.