$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 posted earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ WDFC traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $226.65. 132,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in WD-40 by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WD-40 by 5.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 102.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

