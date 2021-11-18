1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.27% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $26,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,562,000 after acquiring an additional 311,947 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,883,000 after acquiring an additional 394,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 165,258 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $541,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,739. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.