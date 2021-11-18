$109.87 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post $109.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.56 million and the highest is $114.02 million. Denny’s reported sales of $80.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $400.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $404.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $448.52 million, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $451.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

